TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested on several charges, including murder in the 1st degree, regarding the death of a child at a local hospital.

Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department, said that police have launched a homicide investigation into Dustin J. Kelley, 40, of Topeka following the death of a child at a Topeka hospital.

Spiker said that the police were notified of a child abuse case on Jan. 4, 2023. The case stemmed from a child who was at a Topeka hospital receiving treatment. An investigation was started but the 16-month old child died in the hospital on Jan. 8.

Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 as a result of the investigation on the following charges:

Murder in the 1st degree

Abuse of a child

Aggravated endangering of a child

Spiker said that the child and Kelley were known to each other. Anyone with information related to this investigation can contact the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or at 785-368-9400.