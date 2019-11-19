Topeka man arrested after disturbance at local church

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested Tuesday morning for causing a disturbance at a local church.

Topeka police responded just before 8 a.m. to Holy Name Catholic Church at 1114 SW 10th Ave. The Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received reports of the man being disruptive during mass.

When officers arrived, they found Edwin N. Soto Jr, 32, of Topeka. Police said he became combative with them and threatened them with a large candlestick.

The Topeka Police Department said church officials evacuated around 100 people who were in the church during the incident.

Soto was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He’s charged with aggravated assault and aggravated criminal threat.