SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is in custody on several charges following an early morning pursuit from deputies.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Southwest 10th St. and Southwest Kent Place. It had a license plate that didn’t match the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit began.

The driver bailed out of their vehicle a short time later in the 900 block of Southwest Kent Place and began running away, according to the SNSO. Topeka Police helped the SNSO find the driver running in the 700 block of Southwest Fairlawn Rd.

The SNSO said Dominick A. Howard, 29, of Topeka was arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement

Possession of stolen property

Driving under the influence of drugs

Operating a vehicle with no interlock device

Failure to stop at a stop sign and improper driving on a laned roadway

The incident remains under investigation.