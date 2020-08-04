Topeka man arrested after foot pursuit, deputies say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff’s Officers arrested one man Monday night after he ran away from authorities, officials said.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Lyle Beaty on charges of stolen property and interference with law enforcement, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to a call at the Phillips 66 gas station on the 4200 block of NW Topeka Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they found one man and one woman with a stolen Hyundai Sonata. When deputies attempted to arrest the man, he fled the scene on foot. Law enforcement detained and arrested him shortly after, according to a news release.