Topeka man arrested after girlfriend jumps from moving car & claims kidnapping

WILSON (KSNT) — On Wednesday morning, the Kansas Highway Patrol put out a request for help identifying a man they said was an eyewitness to a kidnapping and aggravated battery case.

Troopers say it happened at the Travel Shoppe on I-70 at Exit 206 near Wilson, Saturday, July 31, around 8 p.m. Within an hour of putting out the witness’s picture, the public had identified the man, and he called KHP to share what he knew about the case.

Troopers say the original call on Saturday was about a domestic violence situation. The first trooper to arrive found a woman injured on the side of I-70. Other drivers had stopped to help her. The woman had been battered and injured from jumping out of a moving car. EMS arrived and helped treat the woman.

Troopers looked for and found the driver east of Wilson. They arrested Tyson Gibson, 33, of Topeka, and took him back to Ellsworth County, the crime location. The KHP says Gibson is the woman’s boyfriend.

The KHP says the Ellsworth County prosecutor is charging Gibson with several crimes, including kidnapping for continuing to hold the woman when she wanted out of the car, criminal threat, aggravated battery, and domestic violence.