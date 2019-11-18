Topeka man arrested after high-speed chase, facing previous sexual battery charges

Bryce Ebert

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man arrested after a Sunday evening high-speed chase faces multiple charges, including sexual battery and drug possession charges from earlier this year.

Authorities booked Bryce Ebert, 34, of Topeka, into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections after they said he led Park Police and Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase.

The pursuit ended in a crash at a Sonic Drive-In at Southeast 29th and Croco Road.

Ebert faces charges including:

Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, with the use of a deadly weapon.

Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

Reckless driving.

Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Ebert has also been arrested earlier in June when police said he groped two women at a Plato’s Closet in Mission. FOX4KC reported he was charged with sexual battery and possession of ecstasy, marijuana and other drugs. He was out on a $10,000 bond, according to Johnson County county records.

The FBI also arrested Ebert and charged him with possession of meth with intent to distribute in a 2009 Riley County drug bust.

Ebert has no bond for the charges in the Sunday pursuit. Shawnee County court records show he is being held for the charges from Johnson County.