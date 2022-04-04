TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is facing a host of charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery, interference with a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle, and attempting to elude the police after fleeing from police on a bicycle.

Brian Randall Eschom

Brian Eshom, 53, was in the 2000 block of Western on Sunday, April 3, when officers spotted two vehicles that appeared to be disabled. After one of the vehicles took off Eschom retrieved a bicycle from the back of a truck and, according to the Topeka Police Department, attempted to run.

Eshom was stopped, but according to the Topeka Police Department, he began to fight with officers and hit several of them. It wasn’t until after he was in custody that officers recognized Eschom from a previous case. He was then arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Eshom was charged with:

aggravated assault of law enforcement officer

battery on a law enforcement officer

operate a vehicle without registration or tag

interference with law enforcement officer

theft $25,000, motor vehicle

flee or attempt to elude

criminal damage to property

operate a motor vehicle without a valid license

Eshom is being held on bond at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.