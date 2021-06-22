Topeka man arrested after shooting at multiple individuals Monday evening

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers took one man into custody after reportedly shooting at multiple individuals in west Topeka Monday night, according to a police report.

Topeka police arrested 32-year-old Christopher Donald on charges of aggravated assault.

Officers arrived at the 1100 block of southwest Fairlawn Rd. around 5:15 p.m. where they found Donald, who had reportedly shot at multiple people in the area. Nobody was injured during the shooting and police took Donald into custody, according to police.

Donald is currently being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections without bond.