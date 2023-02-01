TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted for allegedly breaking into a home and ramming police car is arrested after months on the run.
On the afternoon of Aug. 19, 2022, Topeka police responded to a call in the 2100 block of Southwest Potomac Drive. Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols says Andrew Waggoner, 24, of Topeka, allegedly broke into a home, stole property and was involved in a disturbance with a gun.
Officers found Waggoner a short time later. They tried to arrest him, but police say he rammed a patrol vehicle and sped away.
Police finally located Waggoner again on Jan. 31 and arrested him. He booked into jail on the following charges:
- Aggravated burglary; dwelling for felony, theft, sex
- Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer
- Aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon
- Aggravated battery; knowingly use weapon cause great body harm/disfigure/death
- Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving
- Reckless driving; unknown conviction
- Diving on left side of roadway
- Speeding; maximum limits
- Interference with a law enforcement officer; unknown circumstance; felony
- Hold for another county in Kansas