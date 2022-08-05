JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Topeka man is behind bars after being arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for taking a Volvo skid-steer loader and using a stolen trailer to do so.

Brian Ray Stevenson (Courtesy Photo/ Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, was arrested by Jackson County deputies following an investigation that led them to the skid-loader on Butler Road hidden in a wooded area on a remote part of the property.

While searching authorities found a Doolittle trailer that was used in the theft which had been reported stolen out of Holt County, Missouri.

The skid-loader had been taken from a Holton business in the early morning hours of July 21.

Stevenson also faces charges of felony theft and possession of methamphetamine.

The matter remains under investigation and further arrests are anticipated. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Topeka Police Department assisted with the case.