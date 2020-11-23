Topeka man arrested following short pursuit in Holton

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is in custody after leading police on a short chase early Sunday morning inside the city of Holton.

The Holton Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for a suspicious person when police spotted a vehicle near Fifth and Pennsylvania Street in Holton.

When a deputy attempted to stop the 1998 Honda Civic, which had been reported stolen, a short chase ensued.

The driver, Rashone Christopher Terrell, 37, of Topeka, stopped in the 600 block of Ohio Street. He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Terrell was booked into the jail for possession of stolen property, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and driving while suspended.

Terrell was also wanted on outstanding Shawnee County warrants.