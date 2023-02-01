TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on several charges after being accused by law enforcement of intentionally setting an early morning house fire Wednesday.

Arturo Ramirez, 41, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail, according to the Topeka Fire Department. He faces the following charges:

Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree: intentional and premeditated

Aggravated Arson: substantial risk to great bodily harm

Endangerment: reckless expose to danger, bodily harm

Violate protection order

Probation county on felon

Probation violation county misdemeanor

Topeka police officers were called to 214 NE Chandler St. for a person causing a disturbance outside a home, according to TFD. They found a large house fire down the street at 206 NE Chandler St. and called in Topeka Fire. Crews found one man and one woman outside the house with serious injuries because of the fire. While still on scene, TPD found Ramirez and took him in for questioning.