Topeka man arrested for exposing himself; parent outraged he’s out of jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested for repeatedly exposing himself to girls and now parents are outraged that the man is out of jail.

Amanda Counts said her daughter is one of the victims. Her daughter just got her driver’s license when the pair decided to take a trip to the Sam’s Club in Topeka. Her daughter decided to wait in the car for her mom to get her shopping done.

Her 17-year-old daughter spotted a completely naked man touching himself and staring at her.

Topeka Police have identified the man as Aaron Wurtz. The 31-year-old man was arrested. Prosecutors said he bonded out of jail.

The man has been connected to four different cases over the month of September, the first being where Counts and her daughter fell victim to the man exposing himself in the southwest part of Topeka.

Two separate instances happened at a business in east Topeka. A fourth report shows another instance at a Club Car Wash in north Topeka.

Counts said part of her daughter’s childhood was taken away from her.

“Watch your kids,” Counts said. “She was jumping up and down at the opportunity of going to the grocery store…if I hadn’t been with her, what would have happened?”

Kansas law states that every defendant gets a bond. KSNT News spoke to Wurtz on the phone. He told the reporter “they got me” when asked about his crimes.