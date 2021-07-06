Topeka man arrested for sexual exploitation of child

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a 63-year-old man Monday on multiple drug charges and sexual exploitation of a child, according to a news release.

Officers served a search warrant to a home in southwest Topeka and arrested Gregory Seeley after finding marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms. Seeley is now being charged with:

  • Sexual exploitation of a child – possessing media of a child under 18 years of age
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Criminal use of a weapon

Police transported Seeley to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections where he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories