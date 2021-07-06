Topeka man arrested for sexual exploitation of child

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a 63-year-old man Monday on multiple drug charges and sexual exploitation of a child, according to a news release.

Officers served a search warrant to a home in southwest Topeka and arrested Gregory Seeley after finding marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms. Seeley is now being charged with:

Sexual exploitation of a child – possessing media of a child under 18 years of age

Possession of marijuana

Criminal use of a weapon

Police transported Seeley to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections where he is being held without bond.