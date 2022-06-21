TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly breaking the windows of several businesses in West Topeka, on Tuesday.

According to the TPD, at 8:54 a.m. on June 21, in the area of 21st Street and Westport Road, they received a call regarding reports of local businesses having their windows shattered. During this investigation, TPD officers found an individual believed to be responsible for the damage.

The suspect was taken to the Law Enforcement Center to speak with detectives. As a result, Cody Heath, 36, of Topeka, was arrested and placed in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on multiple counts of criminal damage to property.