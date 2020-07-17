Topeka man arrested for shooting & hospitalizing 1, police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man Friday morning they said shot and hospitalized another person with life-threatening injuries.
Clayton Allen, 21, of Topeka, faces charges related to the central Topeka shooting including:
- Aggravated battery
- Possession of a firearm while intoxicated
- Criminal damage
- Felony interference
Officers went around 11:45 p.m. Thursday to a reported shooting near Southwest 15th Street and Campbell Avenue. They found an adult suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police took several people at the scene to the Law Enforcement Center downtown to interview them about the incident, and determined Allen as a suspect in the shooting. Authorities booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.
Topeka police ask anyone with additional information on this incident to email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400.