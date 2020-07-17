Topeka man arrested for shooting & hospitalizing 1, police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man Friday morning they said shot and hospitalized another person with life-threatening injuries.

Clayton Allen, 21, of Topeka, faces charges related to the central Topeka shooting including:

Aggravated battery

Possession of a firearm while intoxicated

Criminal damage

Felony interference

Officers went around 11:45 p.m. Thursday to a reported shooting near Southwest 15th Street and Campbell Avenue. They found an adult suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police took several people at the scene to the Law Enforcement Center downtown to interview them about the incident, and determined Allen as a suspect in the shooting. Authorities booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Topeka police ask anyone with additional information on this incident to email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400.