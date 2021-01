TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is behind bars after being arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies.

John Michael Tyler, of Topeka, is suspected of burglarizing a Jackson County home near 110th Street and Road T. That is just west of Hoyt.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Tyler is believed to have stolen guns and a gun safe.

Tyler was booked into the Jackson County Jail for burglary and theft.

The guns were recovered by detectives.