Topeka man arrested for string of business burglaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man Friday night for a string of burglaries to local businesses.
Officers found Travis L. Russell, 36, in the 2800 block of Southeast Massachusetts and took him into the Law Enforcement Center for questioning. He was later arrested for burglarizing the following businesses over the past eight days:
- April 2 – Vern’s Liquor in the 3700 block of Southwest Gage Boulevard
- April 2 – 29th St. Quick Stop in the 3100 block of Southwest 29th Street
- April 2 – Schendel Lawn and Landscape in the 4700 block of Southwest 6th Avenue
- April 6 – Great Life Golf in the 900 block of Southeast 29th Street
- April 10 – Highland Crest Laundromat in the 400 block of Southeast 29th Street
The Topeka Police Department said Russell faces the following charges:
- Criminal use of a financial card
- Theft < $1500 x 3
- Theft > $1,500 < $25,000
- Burglary x 3
- Criminal damage to property x 3
- Possession of stolen property
TPD asks anyone with information to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400. You can make an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or at http://www.p3tips.com/128