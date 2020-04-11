Topeka man arrested for string of business burglaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man Friday night for a string of burglaries to local businesses.

Officers found Travis L. Russell, 36, in the 2800 block of Southeast Massachusetts and took him into the Law Enforcement Center for questioning. He was later arrested for burglarizing the following businesses over the past eight days:

April 2 – Vern’s Liquor in the 3700 block of Southwest Gage Boulevard

April 2 – 29th St. Quick Stop in the 3100 block of Southwest 29th Street

April 2 – Schendel Lawn and Landscape in the 4700 block of Southwest 6th Avenue

April 6 – Great Life Golf in the 900 block of Southeast 29th Street

April 10 – Highland Crest Laundromat in the 400 block of Southeast 29th Street

The Topeka Police Department said Russell faces the following charges:

Criminal use of a financial card

Theft < $1500 x 3

Theft > $1,500 < $25,000

Burglary x 3

Criminal damage to property x 3

Possession of stolen property

TPD asks anyone with information to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400. You can make an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or at http://www.p3tips.com/128