TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was arrested on Wednesday and is being held for multiple charges related to burglarizing a Topeka business according to the Topeka Police Department.

According to the TPD, on March 9 shortly before 8:15 a.m., police dispatch received a 911 call that a suspicious person was in the process of taking items from a business located in the 1000 block of SE 45th St. The business owners were present and attempted to detain the suspect.

The suspect then entered a nearby vehicle and drove it towards the business owners, striking them according to the TPD. Deputies responding to the call arrested Colton G. Miller, 24, of Topeka, who was still present. No serious injuries were reported.

Miller was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with aggravated battery, theft and criminal damage to property. The incident is still being investigated by TPD.