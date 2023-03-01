TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police arrested a man on Wednesday in relation to a robbery investigation.

Edward Stanley, a spokesman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that Dawson L. Upton, 23, of Topeka was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Robbery

Criminal threat

Theft by threat

Intimidation of witness/victim

Stanley said police were dispatched on March 1 at 7:46 a.m. to the 1300 block of SW 37th St. after receiving a call about an unwanted subject. Police found the subject in question, who was identified as Dawson, and learned that he was a person of interest in a robbery reported on Dec. 31, 2022.