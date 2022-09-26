A Topeka man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting that left one man injured.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Bo Thomas Shipley, 31, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He was charged with aggravated battery and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

He was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 21 in the 1600 block of southwest Lane Street in Topeka. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.