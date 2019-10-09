Topeka man arrested in connection with Topeka bakery, food truck robberies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A third man was arrested in connection with two Topeka aggravated robbery cases on Tuesday.

TPD officers arrested Ernesto Negrete Jr., 19, on Tuesday following investigations into the Panderia Monterrey Bakery and Ibannos Grill Food truck robberies that occurred in August.

At 3:18 p.m., officers responded to Panderia Monterrey bakery for an aggravated robbery. Witnesses reported that an armed man entered the store and demanded money.

The next day at 7:39 p.m., officers responded to the Ibannos Grill Food Truck on a report of another aggravated robbery.

Witnesses said that two armed men entered the taco truck and demanded money.

Negrete was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of theft, aggravated assault and Topeka bench warrants.

He is the third to be arrested in connection with these robberies, as Victor Arellano, 21, and Javier Martinez, 29, were arrested before him.

Arellano was booked on two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of theft, aggravated assault, driving while suspended and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Martinez was arrested on aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and theft charges.