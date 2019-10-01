Topeka man arrested in drug bust near daycare

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested after a drug raid near a daycare Monday afternoon.

Dwayne Zinn, 57, of Topeka was arrested by agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration after they executed a narcotics search warrant on his home in the 3500 block of SE California Avenue, which is near a daycare.

Agents found approximately five ounces of meth in the home, valued at around $5,000.

Zinn was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Distribute.

As the daycare was nearby, neighbors thanked law enforcement and expressed their appreciation of the drug enforcement efforts in the case.