Topeka man accused of killing 2-year-old girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Prosecutors charged a man Tuesday for killing his 2-year-old girl.

On Jan. 5, officers were sent to 3501 SW 10th Ave. on a report of an unresponsive girl. When medical personnel arrived, they pronounced the girl dead. Topeka police identified her as Aurora M. Exon, 2, of Topeka.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said when first responders arrived, it appeared Aurora had been dead for several days. Kagay said he received the autopsy report last week.

Jeffrey J. Exon, 45, of Topeka was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Kagay also announced Tuesday he’s filed criminal charges against Jeffrey in relation to the death of his daughter, Aurora. Jeffrey is charged with three felonies: first-degree murder, committed during an inherently dangerous felony; aggravated endangering a child; and failure to report the death of a child. These happened between Dec. 26, 2020, when the child was last seen alive and Jan. 5, 2021 when law enforcement was called.

Exon’s first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday morning.