Topeka man arrested in Saturday afternoon car robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested one man Saturday for an attempted robbery and theft of a car, according to a news release.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Devante Reed-McElroy Saturday afternoon after responding to a call of car theft at the Kwik Shop on 1414 SW 17th St. Police located the stolen vehicle at a nearby apartment complex as the suspect was entering the building, and were able to arrest him without incident.

Topeka police booked Reed-McElroy into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.