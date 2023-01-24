Colton G. Miller has been arrested for theft and burglary by the TPD. (Photo Courtesy/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man after spotting him with wire that was reported stolen from a local business.

Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, reports that officers made an arrest at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 while patrolling the city. The officers spotted a man with a large spool of electrical wire in a shopping cart that was later determined by investigators to have been stolen from a business in the 2100 block of S. Kansas Ave.

Police arrested the suspect with the wire, later identified as Colton G. Miller, 25, of Topeka, and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of burglary and theft, according to Nichols.

If you have more information to share related to this case, you can email police at telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400.