Topeka man arrested on felony charges, possession of meth

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy arrested one man Friday morning after a traffic stop in south Topeka, according to a news release.

Deputies booked Topeka resident Brett Miller, 37, into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of:

  • Speeding
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies arrested Miller after a traffic stop around 8:50 a.m. on the 5500 block of SW Topeka Boulevard. Miller is currently being held without bond and awaits trial.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories