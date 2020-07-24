Topeka man arrested on felony charges, possession of meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy arrested one man Friday morning after a traffic stop in south Topeka, according to a news release.
Deputies booked Topeka resident Brett Miller, 37, into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of:
- Speeding
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Deputies arrested Miller after a traffic stop around 8:50 a.m. on the 5500 block of SW Topeka Boulevard. Miller is currently being held without bond and awaits trial.