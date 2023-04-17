MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A man was arrested by the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) in connection to domestic violence warrants which included two counts of kidnapping from August and October 2020.

Luis Martinez, 32, of Topeka, was arrested at 10:33 a.m. April 15 at the Riley County Police Department, according to RCPD spokesperson Aaron Wintermote. Martinez was already confined in the Riley County Jail.

On August 23, 2020, Martinez allegedly kidnapped an individual with the intent to terrorize, according to a complaint filed by Riley County Assistant Attorney Michael J. Blackburn. Also in the complaint, Martinez allegedly impeded breathing by blocking the nose or mouth of the same individual.

Martinez was also charged in connection to a string of crimes allegedly committed on or between Oct. 11-13, 2020, according to a separate complaint filed by Blackburn. Martinez was charged by the Riley County District Court with kidnapping the same individual from the Aug. 23 complaint with the intent to hold said person.

The total number of charges against Martinez found in the two complaints filed by Blackburn include:

two counts of kidnapping

aggravated domestic battery

aggravated assault

criminal damage to property

domestic battery

aggravated battery

robbery

aggravated intimidation of a victim

criminal threat

criminal restraint

Martinez is confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $150,000.