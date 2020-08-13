Topeka man arrested on meth charge

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy arrested a Topeka man Wednesday night on a felony drug charge, according to a news release.

Officials charged 50-year-old Jerome Townsend with:

Possession of meth

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Traffic Violation

An officer attempted to stop Townsend around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in north Topeka. The deputy then deployed a K-9 unit and took him into custody.

Officials booked Townsend into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He is being held without bond.