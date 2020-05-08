Topeka man arrested on rape & criminal sodomy charges, sheriff says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Deputies arrested a Topeka man Thursday accused of raping a minor, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Luetje, 46, faces charges of:

Three counts of rape with a victim under 14

Aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under 14

The charges stem from a six-year investigation between 2006 and 2011. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division and Fugitive Warrants unit arrested Luetje after a traffic stop near the 3400 block of Southwest Timberlake Lane. The department took him to the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Topeka for questioning, before booking him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Anyone with additional information related to Luetje’s case is asked to contact Detective Ryan Myers at 785-251-2200.