TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department.

Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center on Nov. 16 on a number of charges, including:

battery on a law enforcement officer

speeding

failure to yield at a stop sign

improper driving on a laned roadway

theft, >$1,500 < $25,000

fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer

interference with a law enforcement officer

driving while suspended

failure to stop at an accident

aggravated battery

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Burris was driving a stolen vehicle. Burris will face multiple charges after hitting a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle while running from law enforcement.

He is being held without bond.