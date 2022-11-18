TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department.
Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center on Nov. 16 on a number of charges, including:
- battery on a law enforcement officer
- speeding
- failure to yield at a stop sign
- improper driving on a laned roadway
- theft, >$1,500 < $25,000
- fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer
- interference with a law enforcement officer
- driving while suspended
- failure to stop at an accident
- aggravated battery
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Burris was driving a stolen vehicle. Burris will face multiple charges after hitting a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle while running from law enforcement.
He is being held without bond.