TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man celebrated a huge milestone birthday Friday.

Harold Feyh turned 105. For his birthday, friends and family held a parade. They wanted to celebrate this amazing achievement safely, so they all wished him a happy birthday from a safe distance. Feyh even shared his secrets to a long life.

“Hardworking, I ate a lot of vitamins, I worked hard all my life,” said Feyh.

There were five generations of his family who came today. He has 22 grandchildren.