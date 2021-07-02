Topeka man celebrates 106th birthday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Harold Feyh is celebrating his 106th birthday this weekend at Legend at Capital Ridge.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Feyh had to celebrate his 105th birthday outside, watching his family create a short parade.

But this year friends and family were finally able to gather from across the country to celebrate the monumental occasion.

“I’m pretty excited about everybody coming today and tomorrow. There are a lot of little kids I’ve never seen or met before,” Feyh said.

He claims his longevity stems from him taking vitamins every day once he hit 50, and years of hard work as a farmer in central Kansas.