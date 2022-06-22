TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man who is facing charges for owning the gun that a toddler used to accidentally kill a teenager last June was arrested on Tuesday for a bond violation.

According to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, Dejuan Thomas Yelverton was booked on Tuesday, June 21 for a bond violation. He is currently being held with no bond on three charges connected to the 2021 death of a 13-year-old girl who was accidentally shot by a toddler with Yelverton’s firearm.

Yelverton’s charges are murder in the 1st degree, aggravated endangerment of a child, and criminal possession of a weapon. AP reported Yelverton plead not guilty to the first two charges and plead guilty to the charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

Yelverton allegedly left a gun hanging off the top of a refrigerator which a toddler in the house was able to access and use to accidentally fire a shot that hit 13-year-old DaMya Hudnall in the back of the head. Hudnall was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where she died a couple of days later after being taken off life support.

Yelverton’s criminal trial is set to begin on July 25, 2022.