TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant.
Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local hospital. On Jan. 19, the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office filed charges of:
- Murder in the first degree
- Abuse of a child; shaking a child
- Aggravated endangering of a child
As of Jan. 24, Kelley is being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a $1 million bond. His next court date is set for Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. for a criminal assignment docket.