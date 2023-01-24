Dustin Kelley has been charged in relation to the death of a 16-month-old child in Topeka. (Photo Courtesy/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant.

Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local hospital. On Jan. 19, the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office filed charges of:

Murder in the first degree

Abuse of a child; shaking a child

Aggravated endangering of a child

As of Jan. 24, Kelley is being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a $1 million bond. His next court date is set for Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. for a criminal assignment docket.