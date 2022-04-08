TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 58-year-old man has been arrested and charged after two burglaries at the same Topeka business.

The Topeka Police Department arrested and charged Bradley Martin, 58, with two counts of burglary to a business, two counts of theft, and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Earlier this year on Jan. 28, officers went to the 900 block of NW 25th Street after an alarm alerted authorities. On March 1, another burglary was reported at the same business. Police credit the community with helping identify the man they believe was responsible.