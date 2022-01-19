Topeka man charged with child’s death bound over for trial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man charged with the March 30, 2021 death of an infant following a traffic crash was bound over for trial on Tuesday.

Troy Allen Vsetecka was charged after a crash on March 30, 2021. According to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, Vsetecka was driving a white SUV in the wrong direction on Polk Street in Topeka at a very high rate of speed when he collided with a Toyota Camry in the intersection of 5th and Polk Street.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene and the three adults in the Camry were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

According to police, Vsetecka attempted to flee the scene on foot but was chased by officers and eventually taken into custody, after he attempted to hide in a nearby residence.

Vsetecka was charged on April 5, 2021, and on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Court found probable cause that Vsetecka committed the following felony offenses:

Reckless Murder in the Second Degree

Involuntary Manslaughter

3 counts of Aggravated Battery

Aggravated Endangering a Child

Burglary of a Dwelling

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Vsetecka will also face misdemeanor and traffic charges at trial, including:

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving the Wrong Direction on a One-Way Road

Transporting an Open Container

Reckless Driving

The jury trial in this matter is scheduled to begin on September 20, 2022. Kagay confirmed that Vsetecka remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bond.