Topeka man charged with murdering girlfriend on cruise ship to be sentenced Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man charged with murdering his longtime girlfriend on a cruise ship will be sentenced Wednesday.

Eric Newman plead guilty to the murder in December 2019.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in January 2018, Eric Newman got into an argument with Tamara Tucker on a Carnival cruise ship on its way to the Bahamas. They said he started strangling her and pushed her over the railing.

Newman was charged with second degree murder. He will be sentenced Wednesday morning. KSNT News will follow this and will update this story as his sentencing becomes available.

