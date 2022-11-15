An apartment complex caught on fire on Thursday night, sending one person to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Brandon Harries, 42, died Tuesday as a result of injuries he sustained in an apartment fire on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Harries was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the fire at Woodland Park Apartments, 115 NE Redbud Circle, in North Topeka.

Fire crews responded to the fire just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. A woman was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the fire department.

There were 10 occupied apartments and those families were helped by the Red Cross.

Total damage to the apartment building is estimated to be $1.5 million.

According to the fire department, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

