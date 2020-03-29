Topeka man escapes house fire with his dog

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man and his dog escaped from a Sunday afternoon house fire.

The Topeka Fire Department said around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon they responded to a house fire at 1019 NE Jefferson Street. When they got there the house was fully engulfed in flames and part of it looked like it would collapse.

The man who owned the house was able to escape with his dog, unharmed.

Investigators believe the fire was started accidentally by incense.

There was more than $10,000 worth of damage to the home and the things inside.