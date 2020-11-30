Topeka man faces criminal charges after investigation reveals sexual abuse of 2 girls

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County man will face criminal charges for his part in the sexual abuse of two girls eight to nine years old.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed charges against Charles Eugene Ferrier following two investigations.

An investigation which began in 2015 revealed evidence of sexual abuse for one victim when she was eight to nine years old. A separate investigation in 2020 revealed new allegations about another child.

Both investigations concluded several weeks ago.

Kagay announced Monday, Nov. 30, that Ferrier would be charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14, lewd & lascivious behavior with a child under 16, rape of a child under 14, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14.

Ferrier was arrested over the weekend and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.