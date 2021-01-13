Topeka man faces felony charges for sex abuse of toddler

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man faces several felony charges related to sex abuse of a toddler, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced.

Kagay filed criminal charges against Joshua Steven McNutt, 41, of Topeka, including:

Aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under 14

Aggravated battery

Abuse of a child

Aggravated endangering a child

Kagay said the charges stem from abuse of the toddler between Dec. 2 and Dec. 7. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested McNutt after a 3-year-old child came to a local hospital on Dec. 8 with serious injuries. After being transferred to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, staff there notified law enforcement, who investigated McNutt. The sheriff’s office took him into custody Dec. 10.

McNutt is being held on a $1 million bond, and now awaits a case scheduling conference.