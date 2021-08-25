Topeka man faces rape, sodomy charges from relationships with 2 runaway minors

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man faces multiple felony charges Wednesday after the Shawnee County district attorney said he had sexual relationships with two different runaway minors.

Joseph Austin McColgin, 20, faces charges including:

Rape of a child under 14 by an offender over 18

Aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under 14 by an offender over 18

Two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child between 14 and 16 years old

Criminal sodomy with a child between 14 and 16

Aggravated domestic battery

Aggravated endangering of a child

Topeka police began investigating McColgin when they heard reports that he engaged in a sexual relationship with a runaway 14-year-old girl, according to District Attorney Mike Kagay. Police later discovered McColgin had a separate sexual relationship with another runaway girl when she was between 13 and 14 years old. The charges stem from incidents in the relationships between June 2020 and April 2021 in various places in Topeka.

Police took McColgin into custody earlier in the week and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. His bond is set at $250,000, according to Kagay. The court has scheduled McColgin for a status conference at 3 p.m. next Thursday.