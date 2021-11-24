Topeka man facing 1st degree murder charges for shooting, district attorney says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is facing a first-degree murder charge for a shooting that left another man dead, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney.

Christopher Solma Mendez, 21, is waiting in the Shawnee County Jail for a scheduling conference Dec. 2, District Attorney Mike Kagay said. His bond has been set at $1 million. First-degree murder is the sole charge Kagay filed against Mendez.

Kagay said Mendez shot Adrian Williams, 31, multiple times around midnight Nov. 20, at a home located at 2027 SE Pennsylvania Ave. Medical crews tried to treat the multiple gunshot wounds, but they could not save Williams. He was pronounced dead at the scene.