TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 23-year-old Topeka man was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and faces charges after a person was killed early Sunday morning.

Geovany Arellano (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a crash Sunday morning at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler Street at 3:18 a.m. Police said they found a victim in the road who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Topeka Police Department Reconstruction team was called to the scene.

Following an investigation, police said they arrested Geovany Arellano, 23, of Topeka, who is facing murder in the 1st degree, aggravated assault and reckless driving charges.