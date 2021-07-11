Topeka man facing criminal charges after holding someone at gunpoint

TOPEKA (KSNT) – 45-year-old Charles Lamb Jr. was arrested by Topeka Police Saturday for pointing a gun at a man and then firing a shot into the air.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of SW Park South Court just before 10 p.m. after reports of gunshots.

Lamb was found and officials convinced him to surrender.

He was arrested on aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone with information is encouraged to email the Topeka Police Department at telltpd@topeka.org.