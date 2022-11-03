RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges of rape in connection to different child sex crimes, according to the Riley County Police Department.

Reginold Jerome Smith, 41, was arrested in Riley County on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 6:31 p.m.

According to the Riley County Police Department, the crimes happened between August 2021 and March 2022 involving a 16-year-old girl.

He is confined to the Riley County Jail on a bond of $250,000.

Smith was booked and charged with: