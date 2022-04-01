TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney has announced that criminal charges have been filed against a man accused of killing his child earlier this week.

Tray’vonne Da’mont Jones-McNeal, 21, of Topeka, faces the following charges:

Murder in the first degree

Murder in the second degree

2 counts of aggravated battery

2 counts of abuse of a child

Aggravated endangering of a child

Aggravated battery

2 counts of domestic battery

The infant, Brielle Jones, was 6 months old when she died after an assault in Topeka on March 30, 2022. Police and other emergency personnel were sent to 1418 SW Byron, Apartment 5, in relation to a child that was not breathing. First responders arrived at 4:45 a.m. and tried to save Jones who was suffering from “blunt-force trauma.”

Jones was taken to a local hospital where she died from injuries around an hour later. The child’s mother was also taken to a hospital for treatment of apparent blunt-force trauma. Jones-McNeal was arrested and taken into custody later and was identified as the infant’s father.