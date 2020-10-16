Topeka man facing up to 12 years in prison for 7 separate robberies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is facing up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to seven robberies in federal court, according to U.S. Attorney Steven McAllister.

Joshua Alexander Musgraves, 27, pleaded guilty to seven robberies at stores including:

Plato’s closet

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Burger King

McDonald’s

Subway

Wing Stop

Denison State Bank

Musgraves hearing is set for Jan. 25, 2021 and both parties have recommended a sentence of nine to 12 years in federal prison, according to a news release.