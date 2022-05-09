TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man attempting to prevent two juveniles from breaking into their vehicle ended up having to dodge bullets on Sunday, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Police said a resident in the 5700 block of SW 14th Street, near Southwest Huntoon Street and Fairlawn Road, witnessed two juveniles breaking into his car. He then went outside to confront them around 11:50 p.m., according to Topeka police. The resident attempted to chase down the suspects when one of them fired several gunshots at them. The resident turned around and police said he was not injured or hit by any gunfire.

The resident provided a description of the juveniles and the duo was later found in a park, officers said. Following an investigation, one of the juveniles, a male, was taken to the Juvenile Department of Corrections and police found a gun. He faces charges that include, aggravated assault, burglary to a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and criminal discharge of a firearm in the city limits.

The other juvenile, also a male, was released to the custody of his parents, according to police.